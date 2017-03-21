National Politics

Services set Thursday for BR deputy killed while on-duty

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Shawn Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a rape case Saturday.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nkhsTj ) visitation will be from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by services at 12:30 p.m. at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.

Afterward, a processional will go from the church to a sheriff's office substation on Airline Highway. Private burial services will follow.

The 43-year-old Anderson was conducting an investigation with another deputy at a strip mall when the shooting occurred.

