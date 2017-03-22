Officer who fatally shot 46-year-old man won't face charges

Prosecutors say a Little Rock police officer who fatally shot a 46-year-old man last year will not face charges in the case.
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley said Tuesday that he's sent a letter to the Little Rock Police Department clearing Officer Dennis Hutchins of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Roy Lee Richards.
Hutchins shot Richards last October after the officer says Richards began chasing another man with what appeared to be a long gun.
Hutchins said he thought Richards was going to shoot the other man in the back and fired at Richards.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2o47Dpw ) police released a photo of the gun Richards wielded during the disturbance, and it was likely an air pellet gun or a BB gun.
Comments