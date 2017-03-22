National Politics

Tucson City Council bans driving while holding cellphone

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

The Tucson City Council has approved a new ban on using cellphones while driving.

The council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance that would fine drivers $250 the first time they're caught using a phone without a hands-free device. A second offense would be a $500 fine.

The minimum fine for someone involved in a car accident while using a cell phone will be $2,500.

The cellphone ordinance will be a secondary offense, meaning drivers must be pulled over for another reason for police to cite them. Using a cellphone will not be enough for a police officer to stop a vehicle.

The measure will go into effect May 1. City officials will review the law in six months.

