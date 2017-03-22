Parker police: Suspect sought in stabbing of school employee

Authorities in western Arizona say a teenage suspect is sought in the stabbing of an employee of the high school in Parker.
The Parker Police Department say the employee was hospitalized after being stabbed several times in the neck earaly Tuesday evening at the school.
The employee's identity wasn't released and there's no immediate word on his or her condition.
Police and Parker Unified School District officials didn't immediately return calls Wednesday morning, but the Police Department earlier said the suspect as a white male believed to be approximately 16 years old.
The Police Department described the suspect as 5-foot-10 with dark hair and gray eyes and wearing a dark-colored, short-sleeved Parker High School t-shirt.
