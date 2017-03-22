Upstate NY lawmaker faces charges in campaign finance probe

A Republican state Senator in upstate New York faces charges he violated state election law.
The Albany Times Union (http://bit.ly/2nEc1PK) reports that Sen. Robert Ortt's office confirmed Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted the Niagara County lawmaker on a charge of offering a false instrument for filing.
In a statement, Ortt said he would fight the charge. He accused state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of concocting "baseless charges to serve his own political agenda."
The indictment was handed down on the same day Ortt voluntarily appeared before a grand jury empaneled to investigate the campaign finances of former Republican state Sen. George Maziarz.
A message seeking comment from Schneiderman's office was not immediately returned.
