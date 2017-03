House panel OKs bill to require seat belts on school buses

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:42 Biden rallies Democrats on anniversary of Affordable Care Act

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story