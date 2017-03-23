Group protests school board member who insulted Obamas

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted