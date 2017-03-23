National Politics

March 23, 2017 3:41 AM

Man dies after being struck in head by airplane propeller

The Associated Press
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Authorities say a 52-year-old man has died after being struck in the head by a propeller while trying to start a single-engine airplane in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says the man from Vicksburg died following the Monday accident at a private airstrip in Brady Township.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas says investigators believe the man was trying to hand-crank the propeller of his plane when he was struck. Matyas tells the Kalamazoo Gazette the man was found in a field near a hangar after he didn't show up as planned to meet a friend.

The man's name hasn't been released by the sheriff's department. They're investigating and federal transportation authorities are expected to review the case.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos