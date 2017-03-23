Utah governor signs concealed carry, 0.05 DUI bills

Gov. Gary Herbert signed 13 bills Thursday, including a measure giving Utah the strictest DUI threshold in the country and another allowing 18- to 20-year-olds to carry concealed weapons.
The hospitality industry had urged Herbert to veto the measure lowering Utah's blood alcohol limit for most drivers to 0.05 percent from 0.08 percent, but the governor said Friday it will save lives and discourage drunken driving.
Supporters of the measure allowing those 18 to 20 to carry a concealed weapon say it will help students who want to protect themselves. Utah currently allows those 18 to 20 to openly carry but only those over 21 can get concealed carry permits.
The 13 bills Herbert signed Thursday bring the total number of bills signed to 313. His last day to act on about 200 others is Wednesday.
