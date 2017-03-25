Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans beyond Trump

The newly appointed deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee says the Democratic party can't spend all of its energy focusing on Republican President Donald Trump.
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison spoke Saturday to a gathering of New Hampshire Democrats about the future of the party and its efforts to fight back against Republicans. Ellison was named deputy DNC chair after he lost the chairman's race to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.
Ellison has argued Democrats aren't focusing enough on grassroots organizing or winning seats at the state and local levels. He's challenging New Hampshire Democrats to push back against state-level efforts to tighten voting laws.
He says a long fight is ahead and that Democrats shouldn't expect the defeat of Republicans' health care legislation to knock the GOP down.
Comments