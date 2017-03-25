Louisville mayor to seek third term in 2018

Democrat Greg Fischer says he will seek a third term as Louisville's mayor in 2018.
In a statement to The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2o3MPzl), Fischer said Friday his administration has accomplished "great things" for Kentucky's largest city, but said there's more work to do.
Fischer, a 59-year-old businessman, was first elected mayor in 2010 in a tight race against Republican Hal Heiner. He was re-elected with little opposition in 2014.
The mayor has touted the roughly $9 billion in construction projects underway or in the pipeline across the city, much of it downtown.
But he has faced increasing scrutiny over an increase in violent crime, which resulted in a record-breaking number of gunshot and homicide victims in the city last year. Louisville police investigated 118 murders and around 500 shootings last year.
Comments