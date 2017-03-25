Judge rules against former detectives in overtime dispute

2:27 Merced County STEM Fair Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference