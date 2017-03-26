Washington, Oregon governors vow to fight Trump

The Democratic governors of Washington state and Oregon say they will fight attempts by President Donald Trump to weaken environmental protection laws in the two states.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown at a joint news conference Saturday in Seattle said they support more renewable energy, caps on emissions and policies to limit pollution.
Inslee says the two states won't allow the president to risk the health of area residents.
Brown says Oregon and Washington aren't willing to go backward.
The budget proposed by Trump earlier this month cuts the Environmental Protection Agency budget by 31 percent — nearly one-third — and eliminates more than 3,200 jobs.
The president has often called climate change a "hoax."
