Coast Guard helps rescue 8 after 2 boats collide off Texas

Coast Guard personnel have helped rescue eight people after one pleasure boat hit another near some jetties in South Texas.
A Coast Guard helicopter transported one man for treatment of a hip injury following Saturday's accident near the Port Aransas (uh-RAN'-suhs) jetties. Coast Guard officials believe a rogue wave capsized one boat, which was struck by a second boat.
Lt. Karl Alejandre (ahl-ay-HAHN'-dray) on Sunday had no further details on the victim.
Police in Port Aransas, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Houston, received reports of people in the water after a two boats collided. Alejandre says four people from the second boat were able to right their vessel and help three people who were in the water. The other boat sank.
Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel also assisted.
Comments