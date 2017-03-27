New York proposing adding 4 free sport fishing days

New York state officials want to add more free sport fishing days to the calendar.
The Department of Environmental Conservation is hoping to add four more days this year: the weekend preceding Presidents Day, National Hunting and Fishing Day on the fourth Saturday in September, and Veteran's Day, with the latter to become permanent.
Free sport fishing days have been around since 1991. They allow residents and non-residents of the state to fish for free without a fishing license at any of the state's 7,500 lakes and ponds, and its 70,000 miles of rivers and streams.
The idea is to give people who might not fish a chance to try it.
Public comments will be accepted through May 6 and can be emailed to: fwfish@dec.ny.gov.
Comments