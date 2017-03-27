Changes to Arkansas constitutional revision process advances

The Arkansas House has passed a proposal for making it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution, including increasing the threshold needed at the ballot to ratify an amendment.
The House adopted the joint resolution 79-10 Monday. The proposal would go to Arkansas voters for approval. Republican Rep. Bob Ballinger says the intention is to create a more stable constitution.
The proposal calls for a 60 percent voter majority for a proposed amendment to be ratified, rather than a simple majority.
A petition regarding a proposed constitutional amendment would need signatures from at least 25 Arkansas counties. A petition currently needs signatures from 15 counties.
The bill also calls for the attorney general to review ballot titles for amendments proposed by the Legislature to ensure an accurate description of the proposed change.
The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
