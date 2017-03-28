Judge orders mediation in banned prison interviews lawsuit

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'