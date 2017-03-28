Health department program to dispense overdose reversal drug

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider