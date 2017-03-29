Sheriff faults lawmaker over online message of possible raid

A Massachusetts sheriff who recommended that mayors of so-called sanctuary cities be arrested is also criticizing a state lawmaker who posted a warning about an unverified immigration raid.
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican, said Democratic Rep. Michelle DuBois may have broken the law and put federal immigration agents in danger.
In a Facebook message, the Brockton Democrat said she'd received a tip from a member of the Latino community that a raid would occur this week and that immigrants should be careful.
DuBois later defended her actions and said she was only sharing a rumor already circulating.
Hodgson earlier suggested that charges be lodged against leaders of communities that call themselves sanctuary cities.
One mayor — Somerville's Joe Curtatone (kuhr-ta-TOH'-nee) — responded by calling Hodgson a "jack-booted thug."
