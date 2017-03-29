Trial moved for man charged with beating now-WV senator

The trial for a man charged with attacking a then-state Senate candidate at a political cookout last year has been moved out of Logan County.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2nrlCGV) reports a judge on Monday granted a request to move 42-year-old Jonathan Porter's trial to Kanawha County.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom was appointed to preside over Porter's trial after both Logan County judges recused themselves from the case.
Porter faces malicious assault in the May 2016 beating of Democratic Sen. Richard Ojeda of Logan County. Ojeda was attacked just days before he defeated the incumbent senator, Art Kirkendoll.
Ojeda has said Porter hit him from behind with a pipe and brass knuckles and then tried to run him over with a pickup.
Porter's trial is slated to begin April 10.
