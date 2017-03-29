National Politics

March 29, 2017 9:48 AM

Houston-area mayor apologizes for calling councilman 'boy'

The Associated Press
PASADENA, Texas

The mayor of a Houston-area city under court order to better protect Latino voting rights has apologized to a Hispanic councilman for calling him "boy" during a meeting.

Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell, who's white, apologized Tuesday to Councilman Cody Ray Wheeler.

Isbell's statement said the term "boy" could be construed as inappropriate, there was no racial component in his mind and members should be addressed more respectfully.

Isbell on Monday called for a contract vote, then Wheeler said he'd not yet spoken about it.

Isbell said: "Well you better speak up, boy."

Wheeler says Isbell's remark was offensive and "Don't call me boy."

The contract was eventually approved.

A federal judge in January ordered Pasadena to revert to an eight-single-member City Council voting plan to avoid diluting Latino voting power.

