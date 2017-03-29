NYC after-school basketball coach charged with sex abuse

New York City authorities say an after-school basketball coach has been charged with sexually abusing two children.
The Manhattan district attorney's office said Wednesday that 22-year-old Channing Parker, of the Bronx, was indicted on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act and sexual abuse.
Prosecutors say Parker was coaching students at The IDEAL School of Manhattan's gym when he took an 8-year-old girl into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.
The child told her mother who told authorities. Parker was arrested the next day. A second 8-year-old student at the private school later told authorities that Parker did the same thing to her too.
Parker was employed by the nonprofit group Kids Creative, which said it had fired him.
Information on Parker's lawyer wasn't immediately available.
