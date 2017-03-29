West Virginia Senate rejects repeal of motorcycle helmet law

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference; vote planned for Thursday

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California