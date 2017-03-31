Protesters contest social scientist at Villanova University

Protesters at Villanova University have disrupted a lecture by an author who has been called a white nationalist.
Charles Murray delivered a contested lecture on "Trumpism's" effects on liberty at the school Thursday afternoon. Protesters gathered at the lecture hall to dispute Murray. Protesters chanted "No Murray! No KKK! No fascist USA!" and other messages.
Murray denied claims by agitators. University public safety officers removed at least three protesters from the event.
Critics say Murray linked intelligence to race with scientific racism in his 1994 book The Bell Curve. Opponents also question Murray's claims that men are better at abstract thinking than women.
Murray's visit to Villanova comes on the heels of a lecture at Vermont's Middlebury College in March that turned violent after a group of protesters rocked a car.
