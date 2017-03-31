Lawmaker defends special counsel's work in impeachment probe

The vice chairman of an impeachment committee on Friday brushed aside a claim from Gov. Robert Bentley's attorney that the committee's special counsel had "hijacked" the investigation, saying the lawyer has his full support.
The comments from House Judiciary Committee vice chairman Rep. Jim Hill on Friday marked the latest back-and-forth in the impeachment investigation, which is centered on a sex-tinged scandal involving Bentley's relationship with a former top aide. The probe began last year after Bentley apologized for making sexually charged comments to a female aide. Lawmakers have said they hope to conclude the investigation this spring.
Twenty-three lawmakers last year signed vaguely worded impeachment articles accusing Bentley of corruption and neglect of duty. The committee will make a recommendation to the full House on whether Bentley should be impeached.
At a news conference Thursday, Bentley attorney Ross Garber accused Sharman of "hijacking" the investigation and said he was "out of control" by pushing forward with a procedure that Garber said did not give the governor an adequate opportunity to respond to his accusers.
Hill, a Republican from Moody, said that is not the case.
"Jack Sharman is carrying out the duties assigned to him by the Judiciary Committee," he said. "Jack has the complete support of the committee's leadership."
Among Ross' complaints is that Sharman plans to publicly release a report next week, ahead of hearings by the committee.
Garber said the governor's lawyers have not had an opportunity to hear the accusations, respond, see the documents or cross-examine witnesses.
"You couldn't make up a more bogus process if you tried," said Garber, who has represented governors in impeachment proceedings in South Carolina and Connecticut.
Comments