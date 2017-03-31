Arizona governor vetoes homeowner association voting bill

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation barring homeowner association members from combining their voting rights to choose a single board member.
The legislation vetoed Friday by the Republican governor passed the GOP-controlled House and Senate unanimously.
House Bill 2321 was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Ken Clark of Phoenix and Republican Rep. Mark Finchem of Tucson. It barred cumulative voting, where a property owner combines their available votes in an election with multiple board seats and casts them for one board member. That practice can allow a minority of voters to control a board.
Ducey said in a veto letter that it isn't the government's role to regulate how homeowner associations vote.
Clark disagrees, saying it is the duty of government to ensure fair voting practices and protect majority rights.
Comments