April 2, 2017 11:06 AM

Vegas police identify officer who fired at suspected prowler

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who shot at a man before he was nabbed by a neighbor wielding a baseball bat.

Police said Saturday that 46-year-old Officer Kevin Dumesic had fired one shot and missed the suspect in a reported burglary early Thursday.

The 46-year-old officer has been with the department since February 2001.

He's now on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

Police said the suspected prowler was jumping a backyard wall when he pointed a rifle at the police officer, who then opened fire.

The shot missed and the reported gunman fled, only to be subdued moments later when confronted by a neighbor with a bat.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, was hospitalized with a head injury following his arrest.

