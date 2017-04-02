National Politics

April 2, 2017 12:47 PM

Police: 2 killed, girl missing from Charlotte home

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Police say two people are dead and an 11-year-old is missing from a Charlotte home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday that someone killed the man and a woman found at the east Charlotte home. WBTV reports (http://bit.ly/2n1UCkm ) police as saying someone also tried to ignite a fire at the scene.

Detectives are asking the public to look for a white 2005 Chevy Impala that left the scene just before firefighters arrived. The car's license plate number is PAV4294.

Police say they're also looking for 11-year-old Arieyora Simone Forney, who is believed to live at home with the two victims.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos