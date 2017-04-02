National Politics

April 2, 2017 2:24 PM

Small Nevada city to demolish former police station

The Associated Press
ELKO, Nev.

A small city in Nevada plans to demolish its old police station.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oO2EK8 ) that the Elko Police Department moved out of its former building last June and hopes to demolish it by the end of this summer.

Elko recently voted to put the demolition project out to bid. The project is expected to cost $250,000 and includes a separate bid to remove asbestos before the demolition.

City officials say there are not yet any plans for the future of the building's lot.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos