Imprisoned Ohioan gets 3rd trial in ex-girlfriend's slaying

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:32 Delhi's Jesse Flores

1:14 Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

1:01 Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire

0:15 3 officers injured in Los Banos house fire (Raw video)

1:23 Family members gather to remember Jennifer Flores 10 years after her death

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

0:18 Caltrans official: 'Respect the changing conditions' over Donner Pass