April 3, 2017 6:47 AM

Search underway for gunman after Texas deputy constable shot

The Associated Press
BAYTOWN, Texas

A Harris County deputy constable has been shot near county government offices east of Houston and a search is underway for the gunman.

The shooting occurred about 7 Monday morning in Baytown and the deputy was airlifted to a hospital.

The incident led to the lockdown of a nearby high school and a broad response by law enforcement as authorities closed intersections as part of their search for the suspect.

Access to businesses in the area was limited as authorities conducted their search.

