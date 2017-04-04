National Politics

Missouri Auditor: State struggles to handle federal money

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says that state agencies receiving federal money for Medicaid and childcare services need to do a better job handling their money.

In an audit of $8.4 billion of federal funds released Tuesday, the auditor found that nearly $1 million was given to group homes for people with developmental disabilities without documentation showing per diem rates.

She also found problems for the seventh year in a row with a Department of Social Services program for childcare that doled out $135 million without adequately identifying whether providers are eligible for that money.

Galloway said that in a year when the state is grappling with declines in state revenue, it's especially important that state agencies efficiently use state money.

