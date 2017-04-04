House approves bill moving date for state primary elections

House lawmakers have approved a bill moving the date for primary elections for statewide and local offices.
The legislation approved Tuesday moves the primary election date from the second Tuesday after the first Monday in September to the fourth Tuesday in April.
The April date would coincide with the date of Delaware's presidential primary in presidential election years.
Supporters of the bill, which now goes to the Senate, say it will reduce the cost of holding elections and could improve voter participation.
If passed, the legislation would take effect in 2020.
