ACLU: Utah sheriff's homeless plan seems unconstitutional

The ACLU is warning that there could be violations of the U.S. Constitution in Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder's sweeping proposal to manage the downtown Salt Lake City homeless population that includes a campground and crackdown on panhandling.
Winder's plan announced last week would bring the population at Road Home shelter from about 1,100 to 200 by June 1. He suggests people undergo searches and criminal background checks before they are allowed to stay at Road Home and to find a way for panhandlers to receive help online.
Winder says he is trying to take back the city.
The ACLU says Winder's plan would be ineffective against the underlying causes of homelessness and addiction and goes against amendments such as the First, Eighth, Fourth and 14th.
Comments