Navajo Nation considers implementing gun registration

Navajo Nation Tribal Council officials are reviewing a proposal that would require tribal land residents to register their firearms.
The Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2oaheOX ) the proposed bill would require residents to register firearms such as automatic guns, rifles and shotguns to the Navajo Nation Police Department.
The bill would allow the police department to maintain a registry which would include the firearm's serial number, registration date and the owner's name and address. If measure is passed, current gun owners would have 180 days from the bill's approval to register their guns with police. New gun owners would have 180 days from the gun's purchase date.
Delegate Davis Filfred says the measure would create accountability for gun owners and make identifying gun owners easier for police.
