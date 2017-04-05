Elections temp worker charged with fraud over registrations

A former temporary elections worker has been charged with fraud after allegations that she tried to change North Carolina voter registrations of about 250 convicted felons so they could cast ballots in last year's election.
Documents show 41-year-old Joy Yvette Wilkerson of Henderson was charged Tuesday with three counts — two of them felonies. Wilkerson was released on bond and faces an April 17 court appearance.
The State Board of Elections says improper changes were corrected before last fall's election.
The state board says Wilkerson was hired through an outside staffing agency for the Granville County elections board. A sheriff's report says the county elections director determined last June that registration files were accessed without authorization and an investigation began.
Wilkerson said by phone Wednesday that she was at work and unable to comment.
