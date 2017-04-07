National Politics

April 7, 2017 6:52 AM

Tribal leader convicted of sexually abusing girl for years

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A Standing Rock Sioux tribal leader has been convicted of sexually abusing a girl.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oIYXJv ) that a jury deliberated four hours Thursday before finding 54-year-old Cannon Ball District Chairman Robert Fool Bear guilty on four counts related to sexual abuse of a child. He was found not guilty of physically assaulting the girl.

Authorities say Fool Bear repeatedly raped the girl over the course of four years. He maintained that the girl made up the story.

Fool Bear faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 23.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UC president walks downtown Merced, future site of administrative center

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos