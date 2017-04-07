Tribal leader convicted of sexually abusing girl for years

2:30 Remembering legendary comic, Don Rickles Pause

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:14 Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

1:26 Rescue puppy gets second chance with prosthetic paws

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

1:04 Victims of violence remembered, honored in Merced