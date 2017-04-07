Shaheen supportive of decision to launch airstrikes in Syria

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she's supportive of the Trump administration's decision to launch airstrikes in Syria in response to President Bashar Assad's assault on his own people.
Shaheen, a Democrat and member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, said Friday that going forward, President Donald Trump must explain to the American people what his strategy is to bring the broader Syrian conflict to a close and end the threat of terrorism that this conflict has fueled.
Shaheen said Congress also must provide constructive oversight and that the administration must be transparent with Congress and the American people regarding troop deployments to the battlefield.
She said in 2013, when Assad used chemical weapons on his own people, she voted to support military action.
