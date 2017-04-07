Bill to add ballot drop boxes awaits governor's signature

A measure requiring dozens of ballot drop boxes be added throughout Washington state is a step closer to becoming law.
The House passed Senate Bill 5472 on a 51-46 vote Wednesday with one Republican favoring it. Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign it into law.
The Daily Herald reports the bill would result in between 250 and 275 additional drop boxes across the state.
It requires at least one ballot drop box for every 15,000 registered voters in a county and a minimum of one box in each city, town and census-designated place in a county with a post office.
Supporters say giving voters a way to cast ballots without paying for postage increases access in rural communities. Opponents say the well-intended measure forces counties to spend thousands of dollars to serve small numbers of voters in remote communities.
Sen. Kirk Pearson, a Republican from Monroe, is the bill's sponsor.
