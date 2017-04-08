National Politics

April 08, 2017 9:49 AM

LGBTQ civil rights group praises 3 Ohio VA medical centers

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Three Veterans Affairs medical centers in Ohio have earned the top rating from a national LGBTQ civil rights group.

The Human Rights Campaign evaluates health-care facilities across the United States based on policies and practices related to equity and inclusion of their patients, employees and visitors and to training for staff.

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, Cincinnati VA Medical Center and Dayton VA Medical Center all received scores of 100, and are each listed in the latest report as a "leader" in health equality.

