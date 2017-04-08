National Politics

April 08, 2017 9:55 AM

Ohio EPA announces Lake Erie wetland project

The Associated Press
SANDUSKY, Ohio

State officials have launched an environmental incentive to improve water quality for a portion of Lake Erie.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced the effort to restore the Sandusky Bay at a recent press event. Officials opened the project by allocating $1 million to the cause.

The state EPA hopes to restore the shore habitat by using dredged materials from the bay in the first project phase. Engineers will then ensure the wetlands filter out incoming water from the Sandusky River to reduce algal blooms.

Officials hope the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program slated to be cut under the current presidential administration, can help support the project. Authorities are hopeful that Congress will approve funding for the program.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire 1:26

Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire
Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 2:00

Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos