Trump nomination as Army secretary caps Green's rapid rise

The nomination of Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green as President Donald Trump's Army secretary reflects the Republican's relentless drive toward higher office since first being elected to the General Assembly in 2012.
Green is West Point graduate and former Army physician who has featured his military background heavily in his political campaigns, often citing a memoir about a night he spent at the bedside of Saddam Hussein after the former Iraqi leader's capture in 2003.
Republicans rejoiced when Green defeated the Democratic incumbent in a closely divided district anchored around sprawling Fort Campbell. And it came as little surprise when Green was the first Republican to file papers to run for Tennessee governor in 2018.
That bid is on hold as he goes through the confirmation process.
Comments