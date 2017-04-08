New Mexico Supreme Court to hear bond amendment arguments

The New Mexico Supreme Court will consider two cases this month that involve the state's rules for granting bail.
The cases are very different, but both ask what evidence prosecutors must provide to justify keeping an accused person in jail without bond, The Santa Fe New Mexican (http://bit.ly/2oQiSG9 ) reported. A state constitutional amendment passed in November gives judges the authority to keep a defendant in jail without the option of posting bond, but only if prosecutors present "clear and convincing evidence" that the person is dangerous.
Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys are still unsure how to implement the amendment. Several cases involving the interpretation of the amendment are already pending in the New Mexico Court of Appeals.
"There is not (a) clear definition of dangerousness, we would like to see a little more guidance from the Supreme Court on that," said Jennifer Burrill, a public defender.
District Attorney Marco Serna and District Defender Morgan Wood both say the implementation of the new rule has been going fairly smoothly in the 1st Judicial District, which includes Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
"We really haven't run into huge issue in our jurisdiction," said Serna, noting that one Santa Fe man is being held without bond as a murder defendant in the recent stabbing death of a homeless man.
"But we aren't requesting no-bond holds on individuals who don't deserve that request from our office," he said. "We are only doing it with dangerous individuals we feel are truly a danger to the public."
A constitutional amendment was proposed after a 2014 state Supreme Court case in which the court agreed with a murder suspect that the $250,000 cash-only bond set in his case was a de facto denial of bond. The defendant said the constitution guaranteed him the right to a bond he could afford.
But the form of the amendment approved by voters in November left some matters of interpretation up to judges and the Supreme Court is being asked to provide guidelines. In addition to giving judges the authority to keep a defendant in jail without the option to post bond, it also allows some defendants to file a court motion requesting release without posting bond.
The original version of the amendment would likely have been more effective at preventing courts from keeping poor defendants in jail just because they can't afford bail because it allowed judges the discretion to release defendants who pose no risk to the community.
But the proposal was changed in response to concerns from bail bond industry lobbyists. That weakened the provision by requiring defendants to provide proof of poverty and petition a judge for release.
The New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico had supported the original proposal but withdrew their support for the amendment after the changes were made.
Comments