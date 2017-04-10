Police: Man who threatened relatives says he killed parents

Police say a man told investigators he shot and killed his parents after his aunt and uncle reported that he threatened to kill them too.
Media outlets report that officers were called to a home in Chesapeake on Sunday night for a report of an attempted homicide of a family member.
Chesapeake Police say a 69-year-old man disarmed and detained his nephew after the younger man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him and his wife. Police say after the 23-year-old man was taken into custody, he told officers he fatally shot his parents at their home.
Police say officers went to his parents' home and found them dead.
The incident is under investigation.
