National Politics

April 10, 2017 8:32 AM

Police: Man who threatened relatives says he killed parents

The Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va.

Police say a man told investigators he shot and killed his parents after his aunt and uncle reported that he threatened to kill them too.

Media outlets report that officers were called to a home in Chesapeake on Sunday night for a report of an attempted homicide of a family member.

Chesapeake Police say a 69-year-old man disarmed and detained his nephew after the younger man pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him and his wife. Police say after the 23-year-old man was taken into custody, he told officers he fatally shot his parents at their home.

Police say officers went to his parents' home and found them dead.

The incident is under investigation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"Time to Fly" kite festival in Livingston

0:50

"Time to Fly" kite festival in Livingston
Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run 1:11

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos