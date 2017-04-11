National Politics

April 11, 2017 5:04 AM

Court to ruling on Dartmouth fraternity zoning dispute

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is releasing its decision on whether members of a former Dartmouth College fraternity should be allowed to live in the fraternity after the college banned it from campus.

The college de-recognized Alpha Delta in 2015 for burning brands into the skin of new members. The town then revoked the $1.4 million fraternity house's zoning status as a student residence, but Alpha Delta argued it should be considered "grandfathered" under an older zoning ordinance. The fraternity appealed the Zoning Board of Adjustment's decision in Superior Court, where it lost. It then appealed to the state Supreme Court, which is issuing its decision on Tuesday.

Alpha Delta partially served as the inspiration for the 1978 movie "Animal House."

