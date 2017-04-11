National Politics

April 11, 2017 8:10 AM

Colorado man gets 13 years on federal enticement charge

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

A Colorado man police say traveled to Connecticut to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Nathaniel Smith, of Aurora, Colorado, was also sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to 15 years of probation.

He pleaded guilty in December to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Authorities say in January 2016, Smith used his cellphone and internet-based messaging and video chatting services, including Kik and Skype, to entice a 13-year-old female to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested in New London that month after he traveled from Colorado to meet the girl.

