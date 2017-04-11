National Politics

April 11, 2017 11:24 AM

Court of Appeals reduction moves closer to final Senate vote

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Legislation to reduce the number of North Carolina Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 has moved closer to passing the state Senate.

The full chamber gave tentative approval on Monday to the Republican measure that would phase out the three judgeships as vacancies arise through retirements or resignations. The Senate's final vote could come as soon as Tuesday.

The proposal also would allow more matters be appealed directly to the state Supreme Court. Sponsor Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy has said the seven-member Supreme Court has time to handle more cases and should help a smaller Court of Appeals keep pace with remaining work.

But Democratic critics say the move appears to be based on politics. Otherwise, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would fill the vacancies.

