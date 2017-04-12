Macon man accused of fatally bludgeoning woman with car jack

A Bibb County grand jury has indicted a Macon man accused of fatally bludgeoning and strangling a woman.
News outlets report a Bibb County Superior Court grand jury indicted 49-year-old Jessie Gray Tuesday on multiple charges including family violence-related aggravated assault and malice murder in the death of 58-year-old Brenda Gail Faulkner on Feb. 16.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Faulkner died from asphyxiation due to strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.
It's unclear if Gray has an attorney.
