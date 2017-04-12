National Politics

April 12, 2017 10:01 AM

Ohio court: Initial reports of threats are public record

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that initial reports containing information about threats against a former county leader in Cleveland are public records.

The court ruled unanimously Wednesday that the records fall into the category of "initial incident reports" that are usually subject to immediate release.

At issue were requests for records in which former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County executive Edward FitzGerald was identified as a victim or a person filing a complaint.

The county sheriff's office denied the request, saying they were security records that can be shielded.

The Supreme Court examined the nine records and determined they were not security records and could be released.

The records involve mostly telephone threats against FitzGerald.

