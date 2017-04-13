National Politics

April 13, 2017 2:04 AM

Senators reaffirm commitment to protect block grant funding

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have reaffirmed their commitment to protect funding for Community Development Block Grants that are facing cuts.

Last week, the Community Development Finance Authority said its funding was being suspended for several block grant projects due to Republican leadership's decision to pass a short-term budget, which expires at the end of the month. President Donald Trump also has proposed to eliminate the program in his budget proposal.

The Democratic senators were joined at a news conference Wednesday by representatives from groups that have benefited from block grant funding, including Grafton Economic Development, Second Start, and the Concord YMCA.

The senators said the grants help fund essential programs for some of the state's most vulnerable people, including those living with addiction and child abuse survivors, and provide affordable housing.

